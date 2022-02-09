Another week full of local sports in the books.

So, that can only mean one thing.

It’s time for the latest edition of NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, BU’s Ogheneyole Akuwovo says get out to Maine’s Sam Ihekwoaba.

Big time block by the junior from Nigeria. BU got the win in this one.

Number 4, CV’s Riley Spencer, a regular in top plays. Eurosteps right through traffic and able to draw the contact.

Spencer continues to figure out ways to score from all over. Silky moves and able to finish.

Number 3, M-E’s Kaety L’Amoreaux blows by the defender and then delivers a perfect no-look bounce pass to Yiota Anastos who finishes for two.

Terrific job by L’Amoreaux to draw the defender in and then the great pass and basket. More to come from this one.

Number 2, BU’s Denai Bowman with the crossover, waits for the defender to go by, and able to get the shooter’s roll on the short jumper.

Bowman has been a steady force for BU this year, scoring in double digits in all but 4 games.

And number 1, more from L’Amoreaux and her incredible vision.

The no-look bullet pass to Vasilia Anastos.

Look at the eyes of L’Amoreaux. All peripheral vision there by the junior. And a nice job by Anastos to anticipate the pass and pick up two down low.