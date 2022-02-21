Let’s check out the best of what happened last week as it’s time for NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, B.U. women’s basketball. Birna Benonysdottir with a perfect pass to Jalyn Van Dyke who’s able to beat the buzzer.

Beautiful floater by Birna and Van Dyke finishes it off.

Number 4, Seton’s Kaelin Thomas driving, Eurosteps through 3 U-E defenders, and then able to pick up the bucket at the end.

Excellent job by Thomas to avoid getting blocked on his way to the basket as well.

Number 3, BU men now. John McGriff putting the moves on Aaron Reddish.

He hits the step back jumper right in his face.

That’s Cam Reddish’s younger brother getting worked by McGriff.

And then the lengthy stare down all the way back. Love it.

Number 2, boys Class B swim sectionals.

Chenango Valley’s Tyler Schultz had himself a day as he dominated the 200 Individual Medley with a time of 1:57.65, good for a state cut and a pool record.

He then followed that up by doing the same exact thing in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.14.

And number 1, U-E on the right side of this one.

Nick Lang going up and throwing down on Seton there.

Lang scored a game-high 23 points in this one to send the Tigers to the STAC Finals where they’d beat Corning.

Along with the STAC title, Lang gets this week’s top play.