Let’s check out the 5 best as it’s time for the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Vestal trying to get the ball in. But, Binghamton’s Sa’Niya Glover comes up with the steal and then picks up the basket.

Excellent defense and anticipation by Glover and then able to finish the play.

Number 4, South Kortright’s Logan Firment beneath the basket, and is able to pick up two on the reverse lay up.

Firment got in a pocket between 3 M-E defenders and was able to catch the pass and still have room to get that shot off.

Number 3, Binghamton’s Kashif Summers showing off his athleticism as he dances between a pair of U-E defenders and then finishes off the glass.

Outstanding footwork by the sophomore. Binghamton would pull off the upset in this one and knock off U-E.

Number 2, BU lacrosse. Marist’s James Lyons is going to get a terrific opportunity 1-on-1 with goalie Teddy Dolan. But, Dolan making an even better save as he stonewalls Lyons from point blank.

Number 1, M-E’s Dom L’Amoreaux gets the loose ball, and then hits the South Kortright defender with an insane Eurostep, and finishes the play off with the finger roll.

This is crazy. Look at how simple he makes that look. Most people wouldn’t be able to do that with any coordination. But, L’Amoreaux looking real graceful.

A very strong top play this week if I do say so myself.