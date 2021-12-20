We’re well into the high school winter sports season by now.

That means it’s time to get back to highlighting some of the best plays over the past seven days.

My Christmas gift to you is tonight, we kick off our winter edition of NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Vestal’s Jalan Johnson with a little jab step to create space, launches a three way beyond the line, and there’s nothing you can do about that.

Johnson with just too much time and space, and the lefty making the Corning defender pay for it.

More to come from Johnson later in the segment.

We are going to stay with the same game for number 4 though.

That pass is stolen by Nic DiRado.

Up the other way he comes.

Splits the two Corning defenders, and lays it in.

Impressive effort by DiRado not to land out of bounds as he’s coming down with the pass. Terrific job switching hands too just before the lay up.

Number 3, U-E’s passing was on point here.

Mekai Lindsey to Nick Lang to Larry Morse. First try won’t go, but Morse able to get the put back.

The throw, the catch, and the set up pass.

Would have been a perfect play had it been a clean finish but still, it’s two points regardless.

Number 2, speaking of passes.

How about this no looker from Seton’s Yusri Razzaq?

Finds Kaelin Thomas at the basket, who gets his own put back to go.

Just incredible vision by Razzaq.

No way to defend that. And then A for effort by Thomas to collect his own rebound and score.

And number 1 this week, I told you more Jalan Johnson was coming.

Doing his best Steph Curry impression, Johnson splashes a three from just a few steps past mid-court.

That’s not something you see many people do at the high school level, especially from a sophomore.

But, Johnson has been lighting teams up this season, averaging twenty points per game through five contests.

Be on the look out for this kid to have even more appearances here.

But, for now, he takes this week’s top play.