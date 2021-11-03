NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, 11/3/21

Let’s take this time to look back on some great performances from last week in the latest edition of NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Class B field hockey section championship.

Grave Haven to Kendall Brady, who gets left all alone in front, and she finishes the play.

Great feed by Haven and Brady able to score what would be the game, and championship, winning goal.

Number 4, M-E Windsor football.

Opening kick off. That is Donny Hamer on the return, and he’s not gonna stop any time soon.

Gets some timely blocks and makes a few Black Knights miss en route to a tone-setting touchdown on the game’s first play.

Number 3, field hockey Class C section title game.

Whitney Point buzzing. Greene tries to clear. But, Brenna Bough not having it.

Stops the ball, then rifles it into the back of the cage.

The Eagles would go on to win the section championship.

Number 2, Class B semifinals for girls soccer.

Aubrey Marroquinn with the cut back and then a big cross field boot for the goal.

Marroquinn has been sensational this season for CV.

Scoring at an incredible pace and has helped the Warriors advance to the state quarterfinals.

And number 1, more from Point field hockey and Brenna Bough.

In the sections semis, Bough showing off her amazing stick skills as she takes on half the Windsor defense and wins.

Bough slicing through the D, cuts past the goalie, and finishes off an impressive goal to help get the win, and get this week’s top play.