BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Section 4 Football Championship games and the start of college basketball season saw athletes in the Binghamton area make phenomenal plays.

Here are the best with the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week!

Number 5, Bella Pucci scores the basket and draws the foul in the Binghamton University Women’s Basketball teams season opener, the college debut for Pucci.

Number 4, Joey Tomasso finds Jay Pipher down the field who makes an incredible catch for the Waverly football team.

Number 3, Evan Sickler makes a nice catch along the sideline for the interception for the Tioga football team.

Number 2, Jadyn Weltz finds Genevieve Coleman with a no look pass that leads to the score for the Binghamton University Women’s Basketball team.

Number 1, Adam DeSantis takes the ball right out of the receivers hands and runs it back for the defensive touchdown for the Maine-Endwell football team.