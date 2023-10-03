BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An exciting week in the Binghamton area for sports between college, high school and playoff baseball making for an exciting edition of the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Drew Gilbert hits a massive 3 run home run for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to tie Game 1 of the Eastern League Championship Series with Erie.

Number 4, Peter Ramil recovers a fumble for the Chenango Forks Football team and runs to the endzone for the defensive touchdown.

Number 3, Lexi Vegoda sends a cross to Grace Vittoria who finds Lauren Clark on the volley for a goal for the Binghamton University Women’s Soccer team.

Number 2, Yusri Razzaq tips a pass to himself, makes the catch and runs for the first down for the Binghamton Patriots Football team.

Number 1, Erin McDonald runs around a number of defenders and scores a goal for the Owego Girls Soccer team.