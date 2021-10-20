NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, 10/20/21

It’s now section playoff season, with teams all across Section IV battling for a trip to the state tournament.

And among those games, we’re bound to see some outstanding plays to help keep this segment going as long as possible.

But, first, here’s the last NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week from the fall regular season.

Number 5, Windsor volleyball. Bridgett Mclain on the serve, and a masterful shot.

Looked like a 12-6 curveball she gets to drop right in front of the Forks front line.

I really appreciate the precision.

Number 4, Vestal football.

Ryan Cordi with the perfectly executed onside kick on the game’s opening kick off.

A bold strategy that paid off for them Cotton.

It’s recovered by Michael Sacco, giving the Golden Bears the ball.

Number 3, Whitney Point field hockey, and who else.

Brenna Bough makes her way past 3 Newark Valley defenders and gets the goal.

Pretty much surrounded her by Cardinals.

But, she calmly carries past them, then cuts around the Valley goalie and buries it.

Eagles looking to stay unbeaten as they begin sectional play next week.

Number 2, Union-Endicott football.

Max Sementelli under duress, evades and slings the ball over the middle for Nick Lang.

And of course Lang’s going to catch it.

Diving to make the grab. It would help set up a touchdown as U-E continued their incredible season with a win over Elmira.

And number 1 this week, Deposit/Hancock field hockey.

Goalie Shayna Mills with an improbable save on a point-blank shot.

The ball actually jumped up and got stuck in the top of her leg pad.

There was seemingly no way that wasn’t going to be a goal for Morgan Raymond.

But, Mills covers ground quickly to make the stop.

For the first time, Deposit/Hancock earns the #1 play of the week.