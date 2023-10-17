BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The regular season for fall sports is nearing an end, meaning a lot of important games are being played and the athletes in our area were making plays in these meaningful games.

Number 5, JT Gannon makes a catch, breaks a tackle and dives into the endzone for a Vestal touchdown.

Number 4, Kara Sullivan scores on a volley for the Vestal Girls Soccer team in their win over Oneonta in the STAC semifinal.

Number 3, Union-Endicott’s Jonah Conklin makes the interception in the red zone for the Tigers.

Number 2, Angie Banks gets around the keeper and scores for the Binghamton Girls Soccer team.

Number 1, Blake Fortunato connects with Tyler Persbacker for a big gain for the Deposit-Hancock football team.