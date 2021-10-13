NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, 10/13/21

It’s hard to believe that we’re already approaching the end of the fall sports regular season.

We’re only a couple of weeks out from sectional play followed by states, something that I think everyone missed this past year.

However, until then, we still have other moments to celebrate and that’s exactly what we’re doing tonight.

It’s time for the latest installment of NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

And as always, we lead off with number 5.

Tioga’s Emmett Wood showing off his incredible elusiveness as he weaves in and around the Newark Valley defense.

Then, turns on the burners and scores what was 1 of 5 touchdowns in the win for the Tigers.

Number 4, speaking of Tigers, Union-Endicott goalie Chloe Brown maintaining her full-time status in plays of the week.

Brown extends the left hand and guides the ball away from the goal.

She made a ton of big stops like that in this game.

However, this was not one of them.

Same game. M-E’s Kaety L’Amoreaux going up and over Brown for the header, and what would end up being the game-winning goal in this one.

Great elevation by L’Amoreaux, who usually plays back.

Able to break through and net the goal.

And beating Brown is definitely something to celebrate.

Especially because of saves like this.

Earlier on, L’Amoreaux and Brown meet again, with Chloe stonewalling Kaety 1-on-1. And Brown is pumped.

As she should be. L’Amoreaux tries to go far side with the shot.

But, Brown dives to her left and just gets a fingertip or two on the ball.

Sensational effort by the senior.

She nearly took home the top play again.

But, this week, it goes to Windsor.

Jimmy Lindsley rolling to his left.

To the sideline for KJ Hagley, and are you kidding me KJ?

Lindsley with a great ball. Hagley goes up, able to get the foot down in bounds.

Catch in high school and college, got to work on both feet for the NFL though.

A terrific throw by Lindsley and an absolutely incredible catch by Hagley.

And the Windsor duo earn this week’s top play.