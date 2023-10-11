BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week was full of thrilling games all over Section 4, leading to our Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Liam Nealy breaks away from the defense for a touchdown for the Vestal football team in a 27-0 win for the Golden Bears.

Number 4, Gabriella Hans makes a great play for the Windsor Volleyball team in a win for the Black Knights.

Number 3, Lamia Kosick makes a diving save for the Union-Endicott Girls Soccer team.

Number 2, George Phillips scores for the Seton Catholic Boys Soccer team on a free kick.

Number 1, Drew Westervelt forces a fumble and Zachary Parker recovers the fumble and runs it in for the touchdown for the Norwich football team.