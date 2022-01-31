Being out two weeks ago with COVID threw off my usual routines.

Not just at home, but also at work, including not having any game highlights to generate this segment last week.

But, we’re back at it tonight luckily as here’s the latest NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, U-E’s Jaiden Williams looking for room to shoot.

None there, so she creates her own from deep and drains the shot.

Corning thinking they have Williams locked down. But, she says no, and I’ll bury this right in your face.

Number 4, Dubbs Haqq going right through the lane. Beautiful Eurostep and the slick lay in to finish the play.

Such smooth moves by Haqq as he cruises through for two. Forks would get the win as well.

Number 3, Black Bears and what a goal by Nikita Ivashkin. Just toying with the defender before sending a rocket into the back of the net.

No chance for the defense or goalie on what was Ivashkin’s 37th goal of the season. He now has 38 and 63 points to lead the entire FPHL.

Number 2, BU’s Hakon Hjalmarsson getting real shifty taking it to the basket.

He blows past one defender before stepping by a second and finishing with the creative reverse lay up.

Big win for the Bearcats in that one.

And number 1 this week goes to M-E’s Kaety L’Amoreaux who not only came up with the steal and went coast-to-coast to score there, but she did all that to notch her 1,000th career point.

The entire student section erupting in celebration, as did her teammates as they rush to congratulate her.

The play itself was a perfect example of what the future D1 baller brings to the table; Determined, relentless, and a finisher.

An enormous accomplishment and well-deserved honor for L’Amoreaux, and the top play is nice too.