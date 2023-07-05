BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – June was an exciting month locally, high school sports championships were decided, baseball season continued and the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open returned to Endicott.

All contributing to the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Month for June.

Number 5, Vestal’s Haley Carey charges in and scores a goal during the Class C Girls Lacrosse state subregional.

Number 4, a fly ball to center field that Rowdey Jordan makes a smooth sliding catch on for the Rumble Ponies.

Number 3, a fly ball to deep left field and Jaylen Palmer makes a diving catch for the Rumble Ponies.

Number 2, Whitney Point’s Genevieve Huston finds Brenna Bough who catches the ball and scores all in one motion during the Class D Girls Lacrosse state subregional.

Number 1, Padraig Harrington successfully defended his Dick’s Sporting Goods Open championship, winning the tournament with a score of 18 under par.