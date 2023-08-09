BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A lot of baseball was played in the Binghamton area throughout the month of July leading to plenty of great plays.

Here are the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Month!

Number 5, Rumble Ponies infielder Branden Fryman ranges from short stop into center field to make an over the shoulder catch.

Number 4, Erie SeaWolves third baseman Trei Cruz makes a diving catch.

Number 3, Somerset Patriots second baseman Max Burt makes a diving catch.

Number 2, in the New York State American Legion baseball tournament, Windsor’s Zak Young makes a glove flip to home plate to record an out and save a run.

Number 1, after the ball is deflected by the pitcher, Rumble Ponies second baseman Rowdey Jordan charges in and makes the play.