BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The high school sports season is back in action and that means a lot of highlights to choose from for the Plays of the Week!
Number 5, the Vestal Boys Soccer team scores a game-tying goal against Horseheads, a game the Golden Bears would win in overtime.
Number 4, Cooper Hughes makes a great catch for an interception for the Union-Endicott Football team.
Number 3, Daphney Frank makes a diving save for the Norwich Girls Soccer team.
Number 2, the Chenango Valley Football team runs a trick play that results in Avery Tomm scoring a touchdown for the Warriors.
Number 1, Kessiah White returns a kickoff for a touchdown for the Maine-Endwell Football team.