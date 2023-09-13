BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The high school sports season is back in action and that means a lot of highlights to choose from for the Plays of the Week!

Number 5, the Vestal Boys Soccer team scores a game-tying goal against Horseheads, a game the Golden Bears would win in overtime.

Number 4, Cooper Hughes makes a great catch for an interception for the Union-Endicott Football team.

Number 3, Daphney Frank makes a diving save for the Norwich Girls Soccer team.

Number 2, the Chenango Valley Football team runs a trick play that results in Avery Tomm scoring a touchdown for the Warriors.

Number 1, Kessiah White returns a kickoff for a touchdown for the Maine-Endwell Football team.