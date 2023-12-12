ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Newark Valley Girls Basketball team earned a win over Edison on Tuesday night 64-33.
The defending Section 4 champs were led by Cha Gardner in the win.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
