BRONX, NY – The New York Yankees acquired All-Star Outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals late Wednesday night.

The Yankees sent back 3 pitching prospect in exchange.

Benintendi has hit .320 with Kansas City in 2022.

The lefty bat will be added to the Yankees already impressive lineup following a Subway Series in which they got swept in 2 games.

Benintendi’s first appearance with the Yankees will come on Thursday at 7 p.m. when he will hit leadoff and play left field against none other than the Royals.