New York Yankee great Derek Jeter inducted into the Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, NY – Wednesday marked a moment in New York Yankees history that fans knew would eventually come decades ago.

Former shortstop and Yankees legend Derek Jeter was officially inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Wednesday.

Mario Sacco, of our sister station in Syracuse, was on hand for the ceremony and caught up with some fans who wouldn’t have missed this day for anything.

Jeter became the latest in a long line of New York Yankees to be enshrined in Cooperstown.

Playing over 2,700 games in the pinstripes, Jeter totaled 3,465 career hits, good for 6th all-time.

Among his many accolades included being Rookie of the Year in 1996, a 14-time All-Star, winner of 5 Gold Gloves and 5 Silver Sluggers, and added 5 more World Series championship rings to the collection in the Bronx.

Looking back at his career, the captain is proud of how he’s remembered.

“I tried to play the game the right way. I tried to play it hard. I tried to play hard every single day. I felt as though that was my responsibility. Any time you have someone that mentions your name with playing the game the right way, it makes you feel good. It’s humbling because a lot of organizations, you know, I’m doing my best to try and beat them throughout the years. And then, for them to have respect for how you played the game, it makes you feel really good,” he says.

The Captain was enshrined alongside Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, and Marvin Miller.

As a lifelong Red Sox fan, Jeter deserves a tip of the cap from every baseball fan and player for exactly what he described, how he played the game.