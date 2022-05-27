Sticking with the sport, let’s check out the latest New York state softball rankings.

The records shown reflect games before May 22nd.

In Class Double-A, Corning is 3rd this week. Maine-Endwell remains 2nd while Vestal is up 3 spots to 20th, and Union-Endicott jumps into the rankings at 30.

In Class B, a little bit of movement as both Susquehanna Valley and Chenango Valley move up 1 spot each to 9th and 10th respectively. Meanwhile, Windsor is up 2 spots to 17th, and Owego joins the rankings at 30.

To Class C where Greene is still #2, Elmira Notre Dame remains 4th, Union Springs is up 1 spot to 27, Lansing also up 1 to 28, and Tioga is in this week at 30.

And in Class D, Deposit-Hancock is still atop the rankings. Roxbury holding strong at 10. Schenevus is up 2 spots at 14. Milford stays put at 18. And Edmeston-Morris is now 25th.