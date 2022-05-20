Staying on a diamond, but now we’re talking some softball. The latest New York state rankings were released earlier in the week.

In Class Double-A, Corning is ranked 3rd this week. The Hawks will face the winner of Elmira-Horseheads in the section championship game next Saturday.

In Class A, Maine-Endwell is 2nd, and Vestal is 23rd. The Spartans will play Johnson City in one of the section semifinals, while the Golden Bears will battle Union-Endicott in the other.

To Class B, and Susquehanna Valley is 10th, Chenango Valley is 11th, and Windsor is 19th.

The top-seeded Sabers get the winner of Owego and Waverly in the section semis. Meanwhile, CV awaits either Windsor or Dryden in the other semifinal match up.

Class C has Greene 2nd, Elmira Notre Dame 4th, Union Springs 28th, and one back is Lansing at 29.

In the quarterfinal round, Greene will face either Edison or Southern Cayuga. END takes on Sidney. Union Springs takes on Tioga. And Lansing faces Spencer-Van Etten.

And in Class D, Deposit/Hancock is 1st, Roxbury is 10th, Schenevus 16th, Milford 18th, and Gilboa-Conesville is 22nd.

In the D quarterfinals, the Eagles will take on either Morris/Edmeston or Laurens. Roxbury faces either Richfield Springs or Charlotte Valley. Schenevus squares off with Milford. And G-C plays Windham-Ashland-Jewett.