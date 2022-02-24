Sticking with girls hoops as here are the latest New York state rankings.

In Class Double-A, Elmira is 9th. Maine-Endwell is 11th in Class A.

Norwich is 23rd in Class B. In Class C, Newark Valley is #1, Union Springs is 5th, Unatego is 8th, and Delhi is 11th.

Lastly, in Class D, Franklin is 4th, South Kortright one back at 5, and Marathon is 15th.

And here are the boys basketball state rankings.

In Class Double-A, Corning is 22nd. Union-Endicott is back in the rankings as they’re tied for 20th in Class A.

Seton Catholic Central is 8th in Class B.

In Class C, Watkins Glen is 8th, Moravia is 12th, Unatego is 19th, and Newfield is 20th.

Finally, in Class D, South Kortright is 5th and Morris is 9th.