Finally, here’s a look at this week’s New York state boys lacrosse rankings.

You can see the asterisk by certain team’s names. That’s to denote this years section champion in each class.

All the sectional winners play in the state tournament against the Section 3 champions at Cicero-North Syracuse next week.

In Class A, Corning is an honorable mention. They play again Saturday, June 4 at 12:30.

To Class B, and this will likely change as well. Horseheads is 8th, 6 ahead of the Vestal team that just beat them in the section championship. Vestal plays June 4 at 3.

Class C now, section champions, Maine-Endwell, sitting at 10. Their championship game opponent, Johnson City, is an honorable mention. M-E plays next Wednesday at 5:30.

And in Class D, the champs, Chenango Forks, remain 2nd. Chenango Valley is 13th. Seton Catholic Central is 14th, and Elmira Notre Dame is an honorable mention.

Forks plays next Wednesday at 7:30.