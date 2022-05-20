Now, let’s check out the latest boys lacrosse state rankings.

Corning is an honorable mention this week in Class A. The Hawks await the winner of Elmira and Ithaca in the section title game.

In Class B, Horseheads is 8th while Vestal is 14th. The Blue Raiders and Golden Bears meet for the section championship next Thursday at U-E.

To Class C, and Maine-Endwell is 9th. Johnson City gets an honorable mention nod. These two play for the Class B title next Thursday night at JC.

And in Class D, Chenango Forks is 2nd, Chenango Valley is 13th, and Seton Catholic Central is 14th.

Being the top seed, Forks bypasses the opening round and heads straight to the semis.

In the other semifinal game, CV and Seton square off next Tuesday night at CV’s Warrior Stadium.