NEW YORK, NY – The New York Rangers released their regular season schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday afternoon.

The year will open with a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals from last year as the Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning on October 11th at 7:30 p.m.

Fans will see a lot of action at home early on as New York will play 9 of their first 14 games on home ice.

26 games will be played against opponents within the Metropolitan division.