New York Mets top prospect Andres Gimenez showing growth

It’s officially the All-Star break in baseball, a time for teams to take stock of where they are and evaluate their organization as a whole.

Sitting ten games under .500 and 13 1/2 games out of first in the NL East, 2019 has not gone as the new York Mets have hoped.

Despite that, there is some young talent to be excited about, one of which being Mets top prospect Andres Gimenez who I had the chance to speak with about how he’s growing in his age 20 season.

When the New York Mets signed shortstop Andres Gimenez out of Venezuela back in 2015 they planned for him to be a major part of their future.

The question is when he would be ready for the show.

“He’s done great I really like what I see out of him. You watch him he’s 20 years old and he’s already playing at the AA level. A premium defender, terrific skills at the shortstop position. The bats coming along nicely. He’s a guy that can take chances and steal bases. He’s a guy that can bunt play the short game, hit and run, there’s a lot to like there,” Head Coach Kevin Boles said.

All those tools, mixed with his youth and upside is why Gimenez is the Mets top rated prospect coming in as MLB Pipeline’s 58th overall ranked prospect.

Binghamton Rumble Ponies manager Kevin Boles and Gimenez both say that designation has added no pressure.

“You gotta block out those distractions And it’s expectations for who. I think with Andres the way he works I’m sure his expectations are higher than anybody else’s,” Boles added.

“I feel the same commitment with the team and my teammates as if I was an unknown prospect. Just focused on playing everyday and doing my job.”

After splitting time between Single and Double-A last season, Gimenez has played up to the All-Star Break in 2019 with Bnghamton.

After a slow start to the season at the plate, he batted 380 in the last eight games before the break with four of them being multi-hit games.

On the season he has a 239 average in 67 games with 4 homeruns, 22 RBIs, a 307 on base percentage and a team leading 16 stolen bases.

While all of the talent is there, Gimenez still has some things to fine tune before he’s ready to play in Queens.

“Offensively we’ve seen it go up and down a little bit. We’ve seen him expand the strike zone. I think when he works best its when his approach is to left center and he’s starting to trust that approach. Sometimes he gets a little pull happy,” Boles says.

“I need to keep improving every little part of my game. Defense, hitting, base running and I just need to keep developing my abilities to play in the Major Leagues.”

If Gimenez keeps developing as anticipated, the Mets hope to add his name among the ranks of MLB All-Stars Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil as players who honed their skills as Rumble Ponies before thriving in the majors.

While we probably won’t see the Mets top prospect’s face on the scoreboard in Citi Field this season. Rumble Ponies Manager Kevin Boles says he’s well on his way.

“He’s a 20 year old kid. If you looked at him and next year if he was a junior in college what would you have. He’d be 21 and playing in a league like the NY Penn League and probably would have just signed for something like 3 million bucks. So he’s ahead of schedule and we’re excited about him and a lot of people in this league are excited about him as well.”

In Binghamton, Dylan Kuhn, NewsChanel 34.