New York Mets promote third baseman Brett Baty to Binghamton

The New York Mets promoted third baseman Brett Baty from Single-A Brooklyn to the Double-A level here in Binghamton.

Baty, the Mets 4th-ranked prospect according to MLB dot com, hit .307 with the Cyclones, smacking 7 home runs and tallying 34 RBI’s, while committing only 7 errors in 41 games.

Given the promotion, it’s likely Baty will play a large role with the Ponies during his tenure in Binghamton.

Baty’s biggest strength is just that, his power.

He’s able to hit for power to any part of the field, which should play well at Mirabito Stadium.

He’s also a bigger guy at 6-3, 210 pounds, which not only helps him at the dish, but also in the field.

You need a big arm to play 3rd base, and after being clocked hitting 92 while pitching in prep school, he seems to have that too.

Baty gets his first taste of the next level this week as Binghamton is in Altoona for 6 games before he makes his home debut next Tuesday.