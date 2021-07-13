New York Mets’ Pete Alonso wins second straight Home Run Derby

DENVER, CO – It doesn’t really seem like that long ago that Pete, then Peter, Alonso was smacking home runs out of the ball park here in Binghamton.

At the same time, it kind of was as the last time he did that was back in 2018.

Now, Alonso is mashing the ball out of Major League stadiums, including at Coors Field in Denver last night at the MLB Home Run Derby.

The defending champ from 2019, remember there was no derby or All-Star Game in 2020, was determined to retain his title, and he put on a show.

After hitting a 1st round derby record of 35 homers to start, Alonso added 16 in the 2nd round and then beat out Trey Mancini in the finals by drilling 23 more to win it all again.

Alonso tallied 74 homers throughout the night, the 2nd highest total of home runs in a single derby.

While Alonso was not named a National League All-Star this season, a pair of his teammates were in Jacob DeGrom and Taijuan Walker.

The NL takes on the AL tonight at Coors Field beginning at 7:30 PM.