New York Mets land Vanderbilt star pitcher Kumar Rocker in first round of MLB Draft

Over the last few days, the New York Mets have been replenishing their farm system through the Major League Draft.

The Mets had the 10th overall selection, and were able to land Vanderbilt star pitcher Kumar Rocker.

Rocker is a former College World Series champion and CWS Most Outstanding Player.

Rocker is already being considered by some as one of the Mets top prospects, with Joe DeMayo of SNY already slotting Rocker in as the Mets #2 prospect, and projects the righty to make it to Queens in 2022.

New York then followed that up by selecting two more pitchers through the next two rounds in Calvin Ziegler and Dominic Hamel.

Ziegler was considered the top prospect coming out of Canada, and is currently committed to play at Auburn.

Meanwhile, Hamel is a graduate of Hamilton High School in Arizona, the same school that Cody Bellinger attended.

Hamel is currently pitching at Dallas Baptist, and is projected to potentially reach Binghamton by 2022.

New York then picked first baseman JT Schwartz in the 4th round, which is a bit of an interesting one as Schwartz is projected to be a first baseman-only at the major league level, which is obviously occupied by Pete Alonso, and assumingly so for the foreseen future.

In total, the Mets chose 12 pitchers in the draft, and including Schwartz, selected only 7 position players.

They also chose 3 outfielders, 3 shortstops, and a catcher by the time the draft wrapped up on Tuesday.