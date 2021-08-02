New York Mets, Kumar Rocker fail to reach agreement on contract

NEW YORK, NY – Last month, the New York Mets drafted Vanderbilt star pitcher Kumar Rocker with the 10th overall pick in the MLB Draft.

However, on Sunday, the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a deal, and thus, Rocker will not be a part of the Mets system.

The Mets did not like what they saw during Rocker’s physical, and elected not to sign the hard-throwing righty.

However, Rocker’s agent, Scott Boras, released a statement saying Rocker is healthy after he had an MRI on his throwing shoulder and elbow after the college season, and compared to one from 2018, they saw no significant change.

According to MLB Insider Jeff Passan, Rocker will forgo a return to Vanderbilt and begin his professional career, most likely through an independent league, and will be draft eligible again in 2022.

And with no agreement reached, the Mets will receive the 11th overall pick in next year’s draft as compensation.