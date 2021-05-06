New Jersey Devils moving AHL team from Binghamton to Utica

BINGHAMTON, NY – Well, one of the worst-kept secrets in the area has now been made official.

After Binghamton learned last month it was losing it’s hockey team, on Thursday, Utica learned it was keeping theirs.

The New Jersey Devils are officially moving their American Hockey League affiliate out of Binghamton and about 2 hours Northeast to Utica.

The Utica Comets moniker will remain, however, changes to the logo and uniform colors will be made later this year, presumably to a Devils-themed scheme.

The Comets and Devils struck a 10-year deal to remain in Utica, with play beginning at The Aud in the 2021-22 season.

This is the 2nd time New Jersey stationed their AHL affiliate in Utica, as the Utica Devils played from 1987 to 1993.

Meanwhile, the city of Binghamton, barring something shocking, will be without a professional hockey team for the first time since the 1970s.