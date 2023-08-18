WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – For over 70 years, NASCAR has made a stop in New York each summer and this weekend, racing returns to Watkins Glen International.

Fans have been arriving for days now, excited to see the top tier of racing take on the historic road course.

The festivities really got underway on Friday, the first day of racing.

There have been driver appearances, fan events, practice rounds and qualifying events taking place on the track.

All of this contributes to a weekend with constant excitement and entertainment for the fans at Watkins Glen, with something for everyone to enjoy throughout the weekend.

“Well, it’s not just about the race, it’s about the event,” Senior Vice President and Chief Track Properties Officer at NASCAR, Chip Wile said. “We’ll have things for people to do and see from the time they step foot on property until the time they leave. Whether it be in all the G.A. (General Admission) areas, in our fan zone, we have concerts every evening. So, there’s so much to do and see when you come to one of these races, but certainly here at Watkins Glen.”

Events will be taking place all throughout the weekend, but of course, the center of attention is on the track.

With a handful of races taking place over the next 3 days, there is a ton of racing action for fans to watch.

For the drivers themselves, the road course provides a challenge and as Wile explains, it’s all about how daring the drivers want to get on race day.

“Well, I think the whole course is difficult,” Wile said. “It’s fast, it’s very technical. Like I was telling somebody earlier, it’s about how much risk you’re willing to take. So, getting into turn 1 are you gonna try to outbreak somebody, or are you gonna try to use somebody up on the inside to try to get through that corner? It’s a risk, reward track, which makes it fun, especially at the end because these drivers that aren’t locked into the playoff, they’re gonna take a lot more risk and hopefully get the reward.”

This weekend’s race should be an exciting one, with just one more race after this weekend left before the start of the Cup Playoffs, this weekend is crucial for many of the drivers.

Whether you are looking to enjoy the racing this weekend or you just want to experience a weekend at a NASCAR track, Watkins Glen has you covered with an action-packed week here in upstate New York.