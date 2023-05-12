BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A big day at Chenango Valley on Friday as a student signed their National Letter of Intent to play at the next level.

Girls Soccer standout Nadia Wojcik signed her NLI to join the Women’s Soccer team at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

The 2-time all-state selection was joined by family and friends to celebrate the occasion.

After everything was made official, Wojcik spoke on how it felt to sign and why Fairleigh Dickinson was the right place for her to continue her academic and athletic career.

“It feels great, I’m just happy that I had everyone around me,” Wojcik said. “Supporting me, to get me through it. It’s just been great to have a good support system… I just knew, I got there and everyone, the atmosphere, the environment. I just knew that I wanted to be there when I stepped on campus.”

Throughout her Varsity career, Wojcik scored 57 goals, helping her win the Greater Binghamton Elite Girls Soccer Team Player of the Year twice.

Congratulations to Nadia and her family on the accomplishment.