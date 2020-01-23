N.Y. Mets name Luis Rojas new manager

BINGHAMTON – It was a big day for the New York Mets on Wednesday, and even for the Binghamton area.

A former Rumble Ponies manager has made the climb all the way up to the majors, and will get his chance to lead the big club.

Former Binghamton manager Luis Rojas was named the New York Mets newest manager Wednesday afternoon.

This comes after Carlos Beltran stepped down from the position last week due to his relation in the Houston Astros sign-stealing investigation.

Rojas takes the reigns in New York after serving as the Mets Quality Control coach a season ago.

Rojas was the skipper in Rumble Town for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

In his first year with the club, he led them to a division title and a postseason appearance in the first year of the Rumble Ponies existence.

Rojas will be reunited with several of his former players during his 13 years with the organization in the minor leagues.

Rojas worked with guys like Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Tomas Nido, and even Tim Tebow.

Now, Rojas will get his first opportunity to lead a club at the highest level.

Based on my interactions with him during his time in Binghamton, the Mets may have just found their long-term manager.