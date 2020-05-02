Mountain top: Game of Thrones actor sets deadlift record

KOPAVOGUR, Iceland (AP) — The Mountain is at the top of the deadlift world.

“Game of Thrones” actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the HBO series, set a deadlift world record by lifting 501 kilograms (1,104 pounds) on Saturday.

Bjornsson, the 2018 World’s Strongest Man, made the successful attempt at Thor’s Power Gym in his native Iceland.

“I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point?” the 31-year-old Bjornsson told ESPN. “I’m happy with this.”

Eddie Hall set the previous record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, with the Englishman lifting 500 kilos (1,102 pounds).

___

