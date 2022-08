NEW YORK, NY – The New York Mets and New York Yankees were both in action over the weekend.

The Mets were dominant against the Atlanta Braves, taking 4 out of 5 against them.

On Saturday, the Mets swept a doubleheader winning 8-5 in game 1 and 6-2 in game 2.

It was more of the same on Sunday, winning 5-2 to close out the series.

On the other hand, the Yankees are in a rare slump this year.

They got swept by the St. Louis Cardinals, they are now winless at 0-5 since the trade deadline on Tuesday.