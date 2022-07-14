NEW YORK, NY – Here is how the standings look for both the New York Mets and New York Yankees.
The Mets sit in first place of the NL East with a 55-34 record.
They currently have a 2.5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves, in large part do to the 2-1 series victory over the Braves earlier in the week.
The NL East standings are:
New York Mets – 55-34
Atlanta Braves – 53-37
Philadelphia Phillies – 46-43
Miami Marlins – 43-45
Washington Nationals – 30-60
On the other side, the New York Yankees continue to dominate the AL East, they currently hold a 14 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays.
The big story recently in the AL East however is the Baltimore Orioles.
The O’s are currently on a 10 game win streak and have gone above .500, they are just 2 games out of a wild card spot.
The AL East standings are:
New York Yankees – 62-26
Tampa Bay Rays – 48-40
Boston Red Sox – 47-42
Toronto Blue Jays – 47-42
Baltimore Orioles – 45-44