NEW YORK, NY – Here is how the standings look for both the New York Mets and New York Yankees.

The Mets sit in first place of the NL East with a 55-34 record.

They currently have a 2.5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves, in large part do to the 2-1 series victory over the Braves earlier in the week.

The NL East standings are:

New York Mets – 55-34

Atlanta Braves – 53-37

Philadelphia Phillies – 46-43

Miami Marlins – 43-45

Washington Nationals – 30-60

On the other side, the New York Yankees continue to dominate the AL East, they currently hold a 14 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The big story recently in the AL East however is the Baltimore Orioles.

The O’s are currently on a 10 game win streak and have gone above .500, they are just 2 games out of a wild card spot.

The AL East standings are:

New York Yankees – 62-26

Tampa Bay Rays – 48-40

Boston Red Sox – 47-42

Toronto Blue Jays – 47-42

Baltimore Orioles – 45-44