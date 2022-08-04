NEW YORK, NY – The Yankees have off on Thursday while they travel to St. Louis where they will begin an interleague set with the Cardinals but the Mets do not have off as they kick off a 5 game set with the Braves.

Here is how the standings look for each division heading into the weekend sereis.

AL East:

New York Yankees – 70-36

Toronto Blue Jays – 58-46

Tampa Bay Rays – 55-49

Baltimore Orioles – 54-51

Boston Red Sox – 53-53

NL East:

New York Mets – 66-38

Atlanta Braves – 63-42

Philadelphia Phillies – 56-48

Miami Marlins – 48-57

Washington Nationals – 36-70