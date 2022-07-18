NEW YORK, NY – Here is how the MLB standings look headed into the All-Star break for the New York teams.
First for the Mets, they still hold onto first place, leading the Atlanta Braves by 2.5 games.
The NL East Standings are:
New York Mets – 58-35
Atlanta Braves – 56-38
Philadelphia Phillies – 49-43
Miami Marlins – 43-48
Washington Nationals – 31-63
In the AL, it is happy times as well for Yankees fans.
New York still has a strong hold on the division following a series win over the rival Boston Red Sox.
The AL East Standings are:
New York Yankees – 64-28
Tampa Bay Rays – 51-41
Toronto Blue Jays – 50-43
Boston Red Sox – 48-45
Baltimore Orioles – 46-46