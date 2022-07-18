NEW YORK, NY – Here is how the MLB standings look headed into the All-Star break for the New York teams.

First for the Mets, they still hold onto first place, leading the Atlanta Braves by 2.5 games.

The NL East Standings are:

New York Mets – 58-35

Atlanta Braves – 56-38

Philadelphia Phillies – 49-43

Miami Marlins – 43-48

Washington Nationals – 31-63

In the AL, it is happy times as well for Yankees fans.

New York still has a strong hold on the division following a series win over the rival Boston Red Sox.

The AL East Standings are:

New York Yankees – 64-28

Tampa Bay Rays – 51-41

Toronto Blue Jays – 50-43

Boston Red Sox – 48-45

Baltimore Orioles – 46-46