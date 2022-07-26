NEW YORK, NY – The New York Mets and New York Yankees are set to begin a 2 game rendition of the Subway Series Tuesday evening.
Here is how each team is looking in their respective division.
In the NL East, the Mets lead the way with a 59-37 record.
They are 2 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves.
The complete NL East Standings are:
New York Mets – 59-37
Atlanta Braves – 58-40
Philadelphia Phillies – 50-46
Miami Marlins – 45-51
Washington Nationals – 33-65
In the AL East, the Yankees are dominating with a 66-31 record.
Good for a 12.5 game lead over the second place Toronto Blue Jays.
The rest of the AL East standings are:
New York Yankees – 66-31
Toronto Blue Jays – 53-43
Tampa Bay Rays – 52-44
Boston Red Sox – 49-48
Baltimore Orioles – 48-48
This will be the first time in history that the Mets and the Yankees will play each other while both holding sole possession of first place in their respective divisions.