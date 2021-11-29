Michigan jumps to No. 2 in latest college football AP poll after win over Ohio State

We are on the verge of conference championships across college football, and a big shift in the College Football Playoffs is on the horizon.

While those rankings have yet to be released, I do have the AP top 10 and we have some changes this week.

Not at #1, as Georgia remains top dog.

However, after their win over Ohio State, Michigan has jumped up to #2 this week.

The Wolverines will battle #15 Iowa for the Big 10 championship.

Right behind them sits Cincinnati at 3.

The Bearcats will face #16 Houston in the AAC title game.

Alabama slides down to 4 after barely getting by unranked Auburn in 4 overtimes.

The Tide will take on Georgia for the SEC Championship.

Oklahoma State won Bedlam on Saturday, and the Cowboys are rewarded by moving up to 5.

Notre Dame drops back one spot to 6. Ohio State slides down from 2 to 7 with the loss.

Ole Miss is 8th this week.

Baylor is 9th ahead of their showdown with OK State in the Big 12 Championship.

And Oregon rounds out the top 10. The Ducks take on #14 Utah in the PAC 12 title game.