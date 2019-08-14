Michael Bradley returns for another Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – Day two of Dick’s Sporting Goods Open week was a relatively low key one.

A lot of the players went through another practice round as some rain fell throughout the early afternoon.

As we get closer and closer to the first round of this year’s tournament, let’s turn the clocks back a year to the final round of the 2018 Dick’s Open.

On Sunday last year, Michael Bradley sat atop the leader board heading into the final day.

He had a few chances to try and secure the win.

However, Bradley left the door open for Bart Bryant to hang around, and eventually win it.

As you may recall, Bryant sank a 25-foot birdie putt on 18 to win his second Dick’s Open title, leaving Bradley to settle for second.

On Tuesday, Bradley told me that based on prior performances at En-Joie, he was pleasantly surprised with where he ended up finishing last year.

“Honestly, coming into last year, I really hadn’t had a lot of success at this golf course. I always enjoyed coming and playing here. But, I hadn’t really had any success. So, I think the biggest reason for me is that I’ve never driven the ball overly well here. But, I drove the ball great here last year. And if you do that, you’re going to have a lot of scoring clubs, and if you make some putts, then you should have a chance come Sunday. That was one of the reasons why I finished where I finished,” he says.

As you heard Bradley mention, despite the lack of success at En-Joie, he does look forward to coming to Endicott each year, a place that fits his pace of living.

“I guess I’m a very laid back kind of guy, and I enjoy the small town kind of feel of this area. Always have. I’m not a big hustle-and-bustle, big city guy. I like a little slower paced, and I think that’s what you get here. A lot of nice people that they enjoy their golf. You know, it’s quiet, I like that. And, you know, it’s a fun golf course.”

We’ll see if Bradley can have some fun out at En-Joie again this year starting on Friday.