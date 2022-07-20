NEW YORK, NY – With the MLB All-Star break winding down, both the New York Mets and New York Yankees are gearing up for the second half of the season.

Both teams are in good spots, having strong first halves.

Starting with the Mets, they enter the second half of play in first place of the NL East with a record of 58-35, good for a 2.5 game lead over the second place Atlanta Braves.

Former Rumble Ponies first baseman, Pete Alonso, has been leading the way offensively for the Mets this year, blasting 24 home runs and picking up 78 RBI’s.

On the mound, Max Scherzer has been dominant this season.

He has a 6-1 record and a 2.22 ERA, despite missing time in the middle of the season due to an oblique injury that saw him make 2 rehab starts with the Rumble Ponies.

Moving onto the Yankees, the boys from the Bronx have themselves in a strong position as well.

The pinstripes will head into the second half in first place of the AL East with a 13 game lead over the second place Tampa Bay Rays thanks to a 64-28 record.

Early candidate for AL MVP Aaron Judge has been leading the way for the Bronx Bombers with his league leading 33 home runs.

The Yankees also hold the top record in the MLB.