BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York Mets have assigned Luisangel Acuna to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Acuna was acquired in the Max Scherzer trade with the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

In 84 games at the Double-A level in 2023, Acuna is batting .315 with 7 home runs and 51 RBI, adding 42 stolen bases in 47 attempts.

The middle infielder has a family connection to the area, his father, Ronald Acuna Sr., played in 264 games for the Binghamton Mets from 2002-2004.

Acuna will is expected to make his Rumble Ponies debut on Tuesday when Binghamton opens a 6 game series against New Hampshire at Mirabito Stadium.