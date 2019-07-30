Mets move on from top ten prospect Anthony Kay

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – As I’m sure most of you have already heard, the New York Mets made a big trade on Sunday, acquiring starting pitcher Marcus Stroman from Toronto.

However, it’s who they gave up in the trade that may end up causing some hesitation in people’s minds.

In exchange for Stroman, the Mets sent last year’s second round pick, Simeon Woods-Richardson, and 2016 first round pick Anthony Kay to Toronto.

Kay has bounced back tremendously after missing the entire 2017 season due to Tommy John surgery.

Kay was the Opening Day starter back in April for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

If you take a look at his numbers during his tenure in Binghamton, you can see how effective he was.

The 24-year-old Long Island native made 12 starts with the Ponies, posting a 7-3 record and a glistening 1.49 ERA.

He also struck out 70 batters and threw a complete game shutout in mid-May.

About a month later, Kay was called up to Triple-A Syracuse, and saw a dip in his performance.

He struggled at first, giving up a combined nine earned runs in his first two starts.

He eventually settled in a bit, ending his time with the Mets 1-3 in seven starts, and an inflated 6.61 ERA.

Earlier this year, Rumble Ponies manager Kevin Boles gave his evaluation of Kay and his pitching ability, and he was impressed to say the least.

“I love how he competes. He’s aggressive to the zone. Fastball to both sides of the plate, feel for a change up and breaking ball. He’s a guy that pitches with a pretty good tempo. So, there’s a lot to like there. I got to see him at Major League camp. He fit right in, didn’t have any fear against Major League hitters. Hopefully that carries over here,” Boles said.

I’d say that it certainly carried over in Binghamton.

Now, Kay will continuing pitching at the Triple-A level, this time for the Buffalo Bisons.

It feels like Kay could end up making his Major League debut sometime in the near future, but you don’t really know until it happens.

One thing that we do know for sure though, is Kay will be doing it with the team north of the border instead of the one on the north side of Queens.