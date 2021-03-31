Mets hit the road, Yankees stay at home on MLB’s Opening Day 2021

And while it looks like it’s going to be absolutely dreadful outside tomorrow, we still have this to fall back on.

It’s opening day in Major League Baseball, a sure sign that spring and summer are right around the corner.

All 30 teams in action tomorrow.

The day, and league season, gets underway with a really good 1:05 match up between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Gerrit Cole gets the nod for the Yanks for the 2nd straight year, going opposite Hyun -Jin Ryu.

Then, by the time that one wraps up, the New York Mets will be getting their season going on the road as they take on the Washington Nationals at the very baseball-esque start time of 7:09.

That will feature two outstanding starting pitchers, and Cy Young winners, going against one another as Max Scherzer duals Jacob deGrom.