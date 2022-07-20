NEW YORK, NY – The MLB draft took place this past weekend and the New York Mets may have drafted some future members of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in what is considered a top tier draft in the MLB.

MLB Pipeline has ranked the Mets draft as the strongest out of the 30 MLB teams.

The Mets made 22 overall selections throughout the draft process, including 2 in the first round.

Their top 10 picks were:

1 (11) – Kevin Parada, C – Georgia Tech

1 (14) – Jett Williams, SS – Rockwall-Heath High School (Heath, Texas)

2 (52) – Blade Tidwell, RHP – University of Tennesee

FA Comp (75) – Nick Morabito, SS/OF – Gonzaga College High School (Washington D.C.)

3 (90) – Brandon Sproat, RHP – University of Florida

4 (119) – Jacob Reimer, 3B/SS – Yucaipa High School (Yucaipa, California)

5 (149) – D’Andre Smith, SS – University of Southern California

6 (179) – Tyler Stuart, RHP – University of Southern Mississippi

7 (209) – Jonah Tong, RHP – Georgia Premier Academy (Statesboro, Georgia)

8 (239) – Dylan Tebrake, RHP – Creighton University