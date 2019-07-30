Mets acquire Marcus Stroman for two top prospects

This coming Wednesday is the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Most teams around the league will be scrambling to try and find that one missing piece to put together a potential playoff run.

Despite being five games under .500, the New York Mets are only six games out of a wild card spot.

On Sunday, the Mets made a move that they hope will give them the boost to make a playoff push over the final two months of the season.

New York acquired starting pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson.

Stroman, who’s under control until after the 2020 season, has pitched well this year, despite a 6-11 record.

He does boast a 2.96 ERA, which was the fifth-best in the American League.

The 28-year-old joins a rotation that, for the moment, includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, and Zach Wheeler.

In order to get Stroman though, the Mets gave up two of their top 10 prospects in Kay and Woods Richardson.

Kay was tremendous in Binghamton earlier this season before getting called up to Triple-A Syracuse.

He was rated as the 6th best prospect in the Mets farm system, while Woods Richardson was 7th.