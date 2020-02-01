Mekeel Christian defeats Binghamton 94-74

BINGHAMTON – The BHS Patriots hosting Class A’s #6 Mekeel Christian.

Early on, good ball movement by Binghamton.

Worked to the corner for Tyreese Rowe, and Rowe drains the three.

Colbie Young coming up court, decides that’s as good a spot as any to shot from, and absolutely buries it from deep.

More of the same from Young.

Jarrid Kirkland finds him and the senior sinks it from way out!

Young continuing to just do his thing.

Another mesmerizing take. He led the Patriots with 28 points.

However, the Lions showing why they’re 6th in the state.

Alex Barnhill going up and throwing down.

But, I saved the best for last.

Barnhill with the posterizing dunk.

It stinks it was on one of our local players, but my goodness what a throw down.

In the end, Mekeel Christian gets the win, 94-74.