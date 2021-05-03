Megill named opening day starter for Binghamton versus Akron

AKRON, OH – After so much uncertainty regarding the fate of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the team was spared from being let go as an affiliate of the New York Mets back in November.

Now, the team is gearing up for their first season in nearly 2 years.

The Ponies will get their season underway Tuesday night in Akron against the RubberDucks.

This will be the first of 6-straight games in Akron, a new format put in place by Major League Baseball throughout the minor league systems.

New Ponies manager Lorenzo Bundy already seems to have his pitching rotation put together, for the most part.

That includes his opening day starter, Tylor Megill.

“He really had a very strong, very impressive spring training. his last outing was 5 innings with 11 strikeouts. He really commanded the strike zone. He had command of all of his pitches. He’s going to be our opening day starter, and deservedly so. So, we’re expecting big things from Megill,” Bundy said.

Megill spent time with 3 different teams during the 2019 season, including getting 1 start here in Binghamton.

Megill has a 3.43 ERA in 32 appearances at the professional level, and will take the hill in Akron Tuesday at 7:05 PM.