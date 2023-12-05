ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On Monday, Union-Endicott Senior, Taylor McManus, signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Canisius.

McManus was joined by family, friends, coaches and teammates to celebrate the day.

After the signing was official, McManus explained what made Canisius the right school.

“What really made it the one for me was the coaching staff,” McManus said. “They’re just super welcoming and I know that it’s going to be a place that I really enjoy.”

Along with playing softball, McManus was a captain for the U-E Volleyball team this fall.

McManus still has 1 season left with the Tigers softball team in the spring before joining the Golden Griffins.

Congratulations to Taylor and the entire family on the accomplishment.